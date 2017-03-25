× Bomb squad investigates suspicious device in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police and fire-rescue bomb squad personnel responded to what was described as a suspicious device found downtown Saturday morning.

Trolley security contacted police shortly after 7 a.m. to report the device that was found in the 500 block of C Street. The bomb-arson team responded almost an hour later. An explosive-sniffing dog was also requested to respond, according to Sgt. Ray Battrick.

Some streets in the area were closed to traffic as investigators attempted to determine what the device was and whether it was dangerous.

There were no injuries reported and no word on when the streets would re- open.