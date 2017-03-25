Assemblyman Todd Gloria hosts town hall on health care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- With national and statewide debates surrounding the future of healthcare, California state assembly member Todd Gloria hosted a public town hall Saturday devoted to health care.

The town hall at UC San Diego's Price Center Theater was a chance for the public to talk with lawmakers about their issues and concerns with health care.

Gloria, Congresswoman Susan Davis and state Sen. Ed Hernandez, chair of the Senate Health Committee, answered questions and provided information. Gloria says with so much political rhetoric and misinformation, the public needs facts so they can better advocate for their own and their families' health care.

“There are literally millions of people who are alive today because they have access to health care," Gloria said. "And what we want to do is make sure that they don’t have that concern. That certainly does nothing for their health care if they’re faced with a chronic illness or a deadly disease and they’re worried about what’s going on in Washington, D.C. We want them focused on their care. This is a personal issue and we heard a lot of personal stories that explain exactly why that bill was pulled back yesterday and why we hope that Trumpcare never becomes a reality and instead we can look at a single payer system for California."