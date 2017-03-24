× Spike strip stops suspected DUI driver in police chase

SAN DIEGO — A 49-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase from Santee to San Diego while under the influence.

Deputies stopped Todd Christopher Zalkan’s vehicle after he allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of West Hills Parkway and Mission Gorge Road shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, but he sped off as the deputies made contact, sheriff’s Sgt. Kristin Brayman said. Zalkan’s dog was in the car at the time.

The roughly 20-minute pursuit ended when San Diego police laid down a device that flattened Zalkan’s tires in the vicinity of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Via Valarta, and he was arrested, according to Brayman.

The suspect was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of DUI, drug possession and felony evading, according to jail records. Brayman said he also had a suspended license.