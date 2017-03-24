Over $1M in cocaine, Oxycodone found in car bumper at border

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro port of entry Friday arrested an American woman after finding 65 pounds of cocaine and thousands of Oxycodone pills in her car.

Around 11:30 p.m., a 24-year-old woman driving a 2007 Honda Accord was waiting in line for inspection and entry into the U.S. when a detector dog alerted officers to the car’s front bumper.

When officers searched the car, they found 24 packages of cocaine with a street value of approximately $978,900 and one package containing 6,767 Oxycodone pills, a street value of around $203,010.

The woman was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and taken to Metropolitan Correctional Center for federal prosecution.

“Our canine teams have always been a vital piece in keeping illegal substances from our communities and today’s apprehension illustrates that,” said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego.