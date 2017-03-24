New port master plan to make public access top priority

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Tenants and community members are taking part in an effort to update the Port of San Diego master plan for the firs time in four decades.

At a public meeting Thursday night, port commissioners laid out broad principles for what is in store for the 6000-acre coastline stretching from Point Loma to Imperial Beach.

“It's already a first class port, but we want to make it world class…” said Port Commissioner Anna Moore. “Access for the public must be a top priority.”

The master plan for the port has not been updated since 1980, and commissioners believe it’s costing billions in lost development opportunities. There are dreams of green trails sweeping down the coastline, but there are other dreams of high-tech transportation shuttling tourists to waterfront cafes.

The project’s guidelines are supposed to be set by 2019, but there will be competing plans that may take some extra time to smooth out.

“We are balancing protecting the environment, we are balancing promoting commerce, balancing access to the public,” said Rafael Castellanos a port commissioner.

The big question is how will the commissioners balance the master plan as a whole?