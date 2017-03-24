Man stabbed several times on San Ysidro street

SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on a San Ysidro-area street, police said Friday.

A man who heard the victim yelling near the intersection of West Seaward and West Park avenues around 9:45 p.m. Thursday found him suffering from several stab wounds to his back and side, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the officer.

A description of the attacker was not immediately available.