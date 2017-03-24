Cops arrest man after knife attack at trolley station

SAN DIEGO — A 38-year-old suspect allegedly slashed a man with a knife and punched him in the face at a downtown trolley stop Friday, then fought with and spit on the officers trying to arrest him.

Alessandra Conate approached the victim at the trolley stop in the 500 block of C Street around 8 a.m. and told him he “didn’t like the way he was looking at him,” San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez alleged.

The suspect then allegedly drew a small folding knife and slashed the victim’s hand and punched him in his face, Martinez said.

The victim called for help and Conate was still at the scene when officers arrived. The suspect spit on the officers and got into a scuffle with them before he was ultimately taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Martinez.