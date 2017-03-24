School janitor finds fatal gunshot victim near campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A Gompers Preparatory Academy school janitor found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near the Chollas View campus early Friday.

Someone called for help around 5:45 a.m. and reported a "person down" in front of the campus on 47th Street near Hilltop Drive, according to San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez. The school was closed at the time.

The man died at the scene despite efforts by officers and paramedics.

According to San Diego Unified School District spokeswoman Shar Winet, Friday is a non-instruction day at Gompers Preparatory Academy.

Hilltop Drive between 47th and 48th streets was closed while police investigate.

