Man accused of setting fire to travel trailer to collect insurance money

WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. — A Menifee man was arrested on suspicion of setting fire to his travel trailer near Warner Springs last month and filing a fraudulent insurance claim, Cal Fire officials announced Friday.

David W. Bergquist, 43, was arrested Monday by Cal Fire San Diego Unit law enforcement officers and was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of arson of property and insurance fraud, according to Cal Fire Capt. Isaac Sanchez.

Bergquist is suspected of intentionally setting his 2015 toy hauler travel trailer on fire near the intersection of state Route 78 and San Felipe Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 11, Sanchez said. Cal Fire and county fire authority personnel found the trailer engulfed in flames.

Sanchez said Bergquist had filed questionable claims related to fires and thefts over the past 10 years.