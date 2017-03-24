Dog saved in Mountain View house fire
SAN DIEGO — Crews are working to extinguish a house fire in the Mountain View area, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
The fire broke out in the 500 block of South 36th Street around 11 a.m. Friday.
Rocky, a pit bull mix, was resuscitated by firefighters at the scene. Another dog died in the blaze.
A woman who may have suffered smoke inhalation was taken to the hospital, fire officials said.
No word on whether anyone else was injured in the blaze.
