Dog saved in Mountain View house fire

SAN DIEGO — Crews are working to extinguish a house fire in the Mountain View area, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire broke out in the 500 block of South 36th Street around 11 a.m. Friday.

Rocky, a pit bull mix, was resuscitated by firefighters at the scene. Another dog died in the blaze.

A woman who may have suffered smoke inhalation was taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

No word on whether anyone else was injured in the blaze.

Fire crews rescue a dog performing cpr after a house caught fire in Mountain View. Other dog died & one lady taken for smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/N2FqRIzfx6 — Felicia Martinez (@FeliciaNews) March 24, 2017

