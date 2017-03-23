Wanted felon leads deputies on chase with young kids in car

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A 33-year-old man was in custody Thursday after leading sheriff’s deputies on a short chase while traveling with his two young children, authorities said.

Deputies were conducting a probation compliance check just after 6 p.m. Wednesday when they spotted a wanted felon and probationer driving a vehicle, according to sheriff’s Sgt. David Pocklington.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the man but he failed to comply and a chase ensued.

The pursuit lasted four minutes and went about 1 1/2 miles, Pocklington said. At one point, the suspect drove his vehicle at a responding unit and caused the deputy driving it to veer from the road to avoid a head-on collision, he said.

The pursuit ended in an alley in the 200 block of North Mission Road where the man ran from deputies but was quickly apprehended, Pocklington said.

No one was injured in the chase, including the man’s children — ages 4 and 6.The children were released to family members, Pocklington said.

The man, identified as Jose Jimenez, was arrested on suspicion of felony reckless evading, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felony child endangerment, felony resisting arrest, and for a felony warrant for probation violation.

Jimenez was booked into the Vista Detention Facility, Pocklington said.