× SDPD to set up DUI checkpoint at undisclosed location Saturday

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Saturday night at an undisclosed location within the city limits.

The checkpoint will be between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., police said.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and will also be checking drivers for proper licensing.

Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests.

In California, driving under the influence led to 867 deaths and more than 23,000 serious injuries in 2013. Across the United States, there were over 10,000 DUI-related deaths.

Law enforcement encourages people to designate a sober driver or call a cab or ridesharing service.

Drivers caught impaired can face jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided to police by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.