Pedestrian hit, killed by trolley in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a trolley in San Ysidro early Thursday.

The fatality occurred at Beyer Boulevard and Dairy Mart Road around 6:30 a.m.

Police have not yet released details about the victim or circumstances surrounding the accident.

The UC San Diego Blue Line trolley is delayed 15 to 20 minutes. Beyer Boulevard is also closed while police investigate.

