Man stabbed in the back on Normal Heights street

SAN DIEGO – A man was stabbed in the back while walking in Normal Heights early Thursday, and his backpack was stolen.

Two men approached the 28-year-old victim from behind while he was headed east on Adams Avenue near 36th Street around 2:15 a.m. and hit him on the head with an unknown object, knocking him to the ground, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The assailants took his backpack and fled, according to the officer.

The victim did not know he had also been stabbed in his back until he got up. Delimitros said the man’s injuries were not considered life- threatening.