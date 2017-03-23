× London attack: 8 arrests as police probe attacker’s links

LONDON — Police investigating the deadliest London terror attack in 12 years have arrested eight people in raids around Britain, as an ISIS-affiliated news agency claimed that the extremist group was behind the outrage.

Prime Minister Theresa May revealed the perpetrator was British born and once linked to violent extremism, as she addressed Parliament a day after it was locked down when the assailant breached its perimeter.

May said the attacker had been investigated by security services but was regarded as a “peripheral figure.” Authorities did not know he was about to mount an assault, she said.

Britain’s most senior counterterror police officer said inquiries were continuing in London, Birmingham and elsewhere after the lone attacker plowed a car into crowds of people before stabbing a police officer dead in the grounds of the UK Parliament.

A tweet from ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq said the attacker was “a soldier” of ISIS inspired by its message. However, ISIS has provided no evidence for any direct links to the assailant, whom it did not name.

The first civilian victim was identified as a teacher, Aysha Frade, originally from Spain.

Condemnation, condolences

Prime Minister Theresa May described the attack as “sick and depraved.” She said attempts to defeat through violence the values Parliament represents would be “doomed to failure.”

“Tomorrow morning, Parliament will meet as normal. We will come together as normal. And Londoners — and others from around the world who have come here to visit this great City — will get up and go about their day as normal,” she said.

“They will board their trains, they will leave their hotels, they will walk these streets, they will live their lives. And we will all move forward together. Never giving in to terror. And never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart.”

People echoed May’s defiance online, sharing an image of the London Underground logo emblazoned with the words “We are not afraid.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones and to everyone who has been affected,” he said, paying tribute to the emergency services.

He announced extra armed officers would be deployed on the streets of the British capital. However, Rowley said there were no plans for military officers to provide extra protection, at this stage.

World leaders expressed their condolences, with US President Donald Trump phoning the British Prime Minister to pledge US support in “responding to the attack.”

“Spoke to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May today to offer condolences on the terrorist attack in London. She is strong and doing very well.”

In New York, the NYPD stepped up security at “UK sensitive locations,” including the British Consulate in midtown Manhattan, James Waters, the department’s counterterrorism bureau chief said. NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said that it was routine to step up resources in this way during global terror events.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said security would be increased around the country’s parliament building in Canberra.

He tweeted: “Australia stands in resolute solidarity with the people of Britain in war against terrorism. Our heartfelt sympathies are with the victims.”

Eyewitnesses report chaotic scenes

Robyn Lyon, 34, from Rugby, said he was walking along Westminster Bridge when he saw the car plow through the crowd.

“I saw a car, the crunch of car, hitting the curb. I kind of thought the guy had maybe had a heart attack or something,” he said.

“The accelerator suddenly picked up so you had that revving… It hit several people. I jumped out the way into a road.

“I stood in shock and saw carnage around me and the car carrying on up the bridge.”

Craig Meichan, 20, a student from Ormskirk near Liverpool, was on a field trip with around 15 others and had left Parliament just a moment before.

“It sounded like a car backfiring, police began shouting and they started cordoning off the area,” he told CNN, adding that he believed his tutor was still locked inside.