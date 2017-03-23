× Justice Department reportedly investigating Rep. Duncan Hunter

WASHINGTON – A congressional investigation into alleged illegal campaign spending by Rep. Duncan Hunter has been put on hold at the request of the Justice Department, according to a published report.

The House Ethics Committee was looking into Hunters campaign spending, but Wednesday the committee voted to defer the probe after Justice Department officials requested the action, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The newspaper said the Justice Department request means there is an ongoing federal criminal investigation into Hunters campaign spending.

The Justice Department has not confirmed that Hunter is under investigation, however, a report by the independent Office of Congressional Ethics was released Thursday with detailed allegations that Hunter used his campaign money for personal purchases in violation of federal law.

The report says the OCE voted unanimously to recommend that the House Ethics Committee investigate the allegations more thoroughly “because there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Hunter converted campaign funds to personal use to pay expenses that were not legitimate and verifiable campaign expenditures attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes.”

Concerns about Hunter’s use of campaign funds began last April after the Federal Election Commission and The San Diego Union-Tribune raised questions about the use of campaign money on video games and Hunter’s children’s private school tuition.

Hunter’s attorneys released a statement Thursday:

“Last year, Congressman Hunter became aware of expenditure issues confronting his campaign committee. Out of an abundance of caution, he took corrective action in consultation with the FEC and, ultimately, he and his wife personally repaid the campaign approximately $60,000. Congressman Hunter intends to cooperate fully with the government on this investigation, and maintains that to the extent any mistakes were made they were strictly inadvertent and unintentional.”