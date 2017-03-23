Fence impales mother opossum, trapping her babies in pouch

SAN DIEGO – A mother opossum and her seven babies were still alive after being stuck on a chain-linked fence.

Someone called San Diego County Animal Services on Saturday after seeing the opossum with the crossed wire prongs embedded in her belly, while her seven babies were trapped inside her pouch.

Animal control officer Carlos Wallis noticed that he couldn’t remove the animal without injuring her further, so he cut out the portion of the fence that was attached to her and took the family to Project Wildlife, county officials said.

A veterinarian was able to remove the prongs. The female opossum’s expected to heal and be released – with her babies – back in the general area where she was found, officials said.