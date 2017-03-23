Amber Alert issued after 2 toddlers abducted in Cathedral City car theft

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night after police say two toddlers were abducted in Cathedral City in Riverside County.

At 6:44 p.m., Cathedral City police say an unknown suspect stole a 2016 white four-door Honda Accord, with two Hispanic boys ages 1 and 2-years-old inside, from the 31500 block of Whispering Palms.

The license plate on the vehicle is 7TJR654. The car was last seen heading towards Ramon Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.