Local student’s nonprofit donates supplies to schools around the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A Torrey Pines High school freshman is leading an educational crusade to bring school supplies to five schools across the world.

The nonprofit Planting Pencils has donated roughly $15,000 in supplies to schools in Connecticut, Ghana, Costa Rica and India.

“I come to school every day and it's a safe place. I drive in a car; they have to walk through the woods, on the ground, with no shoes sometimes and they still show up," said Ishaan Patel, founder of the nonprofit.

Now juniors and seniors at Torrey Pines High are pitching in to raise awareness about just how bad conditions are at the schools sponsored by Planting Pencils.

“He’s not a normal freshman. He’s a pretty special kid as you can tell,” said Torrey Pines High senior Sherrie Antoun.

The Fleet Feet shoe store in Carmel Valley will hold a fundraiser Thursday. Ten percent of all sales will go to Planting Pencils.

"You don't see kids doing these types of things,” said Kevin Lachenmyer, store owner. “When you see a kid that is directly seeing the benefit of his work and especially someone who's just down the street, we want to help out.”

To make donations, click here.