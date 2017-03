SAN DIEGO — A multi-vehicle crash involving a stolen Mercedes-Benz in downtown San Diego left several nearby streets blocked Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on F Street near the westbound state Route 94 ramp.

Police were still looking for the suspect.

#TRAFFIC At least 3 vehicles involved in crash at 16th and F Street in downtown San Diego pic.twitter.com/P4pD9K7MYc — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) March 23, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.