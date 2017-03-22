× State’s traffic ticket amnesty program coming to an end

SAN DIEGO – A law allowing people to apply for one-time amnesty for unpaid pre-2013 traffic tickets and non-traffic infractions will expire soon.

The program, which started in October 2015, expires April 3.

Governor Brown signed the one-time amnesty program into law in July 2015. The program was created as an incentive for people to resolve infraction-related delinquencies.

There are two groups of people who can participate in the amnesty program:

People with unpaid tickets whose bail or fines were originally due to be paid on or before January 1, 2013 and who are not current with payments, may be eligible to have both their debt reduced by 50 or 80 percent, depending on income, and the hold on their driver’s license released.

People who were delinquent, but are currently making payments or become current at the date of the request, are not eligible for a reduction, but may be eligible to have the “failure to appear or pay” notification removed from their driving record.

“We are getting the word out about the upcoming deadline. This is an important law that was designed to allow those who have been unable to pay their fines get right with the law and clear their record. We want to ensure, one more time, that people who are eligible for this program know it will be ending soon so they don’t miss out,” said Superior Court executive officer Michael Roddy.

Parking tickets and most misdemeanors, including driving under the influence and reckless driving, are not eligible. Individuals who owe restitution to a victim or have an outstanding warrant are also not eligible to apply for the amnesty program.

A $50 Amnesty Program Fee will be charged for each eligible participant. This fee will be added to the first payment or lump sum amount. In addition, the Department of Motor Vehicles will also charge a $55 Driver’s License Reinstatement fee, if it applies.

Civil assessments will be deducted and will not have to be paid.

Review whether you are eligible at the San Diego Superior Court’s website.