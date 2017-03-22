Some London-bound San Diegans on edge after terror attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Some passengers on a London-bound flight from Lindbergh Field Wednesday night expressed apprehension and concern about heading to the city in the wake of a terrorist attack that left five people dead and 40 injured.

FOX 5 spoke with a few of the passengers on British Airways flight 272 before it left San Diego.

"We're a little apprehensive about flying but I think security will be tripled so we'll be OK," said Elsie Butler, who was traveling to London with her daughter to attend a 60th wedding anniversary celebration.

One traveler who was returning home to London told FOX 5 the British people have learned to cope with this type of terrorist attack.

"The British tend to react with heroic stoicism. We kind of grin and bear it. From what I hear from people in London, it's going to be business as usual. Parliament is going to open tomorrow. People aren't going to let it take them off their stride," said Nicholas Rosseinsky.

Others felt safe, expecting to find increased security on the streets of London.