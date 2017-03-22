× Reward offered in Oceanside cold-case murder

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered Wednesday for information that leads to the arrest of whoever shot a 35-year-old man to death in front of an Oceanside condo complex one year ago.

Witnesses told investigators they heard an argument and gunshots moments before Brandon Keiser of Oceanside was found mortally wounded on the sidewalk in the 400 block of South Freeman Street shortly after 10 p.m. on March 22, 2016. It remains under investigation whether Keiser knew his attacker, but detectives do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Keiser suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene, according to Oceanside police and Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts was asked to call police at 760-435-4872. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or contacting the agency via email at sdcrimestoppers.org.

33.192263 -117.375238