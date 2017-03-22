× Report of gun prompts lockdown at Fallbrook and Ivy high schools

SAN DIEGO – Two schools are on lockdown as deputies investigate a report of a gun at Fallbrook High School, according to the San Diego Office of Education.

Students and staff at both Ivy and Fallbrook high schools are safe as authorities investigate the claim, officials said.

Sources say one student has been detained at Fallbrook High School.

Administrators passed out buckets to teachers locked inside classrooms to use as makeshift bathrooms, a source told FOX 5.

Fallbrook and Ivy High schools are on lock down based on a report of a firearm. Students & staff are safe, law enforcement is on site. — SD County Ofc of Ed (@SanDiegoCOE) March 22, 2017

In February, three students were arrested at Fallbrook High School after allegedly bringing a loaded gun on campus.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.