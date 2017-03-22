Report of gun prompts lockdown at Fallbrook and Ivy high schools
SAN DIEGO – Two schools are on lockdown as deputies investigate a report of a gun at Fallbrook High School, according to the San Diego Office of Education.
Students and staff at both Ivy and Fallbrook high schools are safe as authorities investigate the claim, officials said.
Sources say one student has been detained at Fallbrook High School.
Administrators passed out buckets to teachers locked inside classrooms to use as makeshift bathrooms, a source told FOX 5.
In February, three students were arrested at Fallbrook High School after allegedly bringing a loaded gun on campus.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
33.349025 -117.241838