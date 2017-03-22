× Raw

18-year-old Justine (Garance Marillier) is a quiet girl. She and her family are vegetarians. She’s enrolling into a prestigious vet school that her parents attended, and her older sister Alexia (Ella Rumpf) goes to. The parents point out the morgue on the trip to school, and for awhile, you think Justine may end up there. The hazing that the freshmen (or “rookies” as they’re called in this), is relentless. In one instance, it’s like the blood scene in Carrie.

Hazing scenes in movies are always problematic. As a teenager, I thought they were funny in Animal House and Revenge of the Nerds. As a film critic, I remember thinking they were ridiculous when I reviewed the highly overrated Dazed and Confused. In this, I thought they were over-the-top. They want us to believe that not one adult would stop such craziness.

Once I realized where the movie was going, the hazing scenes were the least of my worries. You see, this vegetarian is forced to eat raw rabbit liver at an initiation, and she soon turns into a cannibal.

When her sister is helping give her a Brazilian waxing, she accidentally cuts off her finger. Little sis calls 911, and then eats the finger like it’s a finger sandwich.

This does provide the only laugh in the entire movie, when Alexia flips her off near the end of the movie and only has half a middle finger. I was reminded of James Woods in Stephen King’s underrated Cat’s Eye.

Many are praising first time writer/director Julia Ducournau for this low-budget mess. They like the sisters’ bond, the blood and gore. Yet at a few screenings and festivals, people in the crowd have fainted, barfed, and many left the theatre. I would’ve walked out, but I was watching the movie at home. If memory serves, my wife left the room when one of the sisters started licking the head wound of a dead person in a car accident.

It made me think of how David Cronenberg might’ve been able to do something much better with this material. Instead, it plays like a poorly done Todd Solondz film (anybody see his Wiener-Dog? One of the worst movies of 2016, but I digress).

This is a stupid exploitation film that has an incohesive narrative. It simply wants to shock.

None of the metaphors were that interesting. The organ-laden soundtrack was awful.

The cast was fine, considering what they had to work with.

I couldn’t decide between saying Raw was half-baked, or undercooked. I’ll just say that Raw is not well-done.

I can’t give this a single star. It’s that bad.