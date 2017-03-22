Police search home of man accused of attempted kidnappings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN MARCOS, Calif. -- Investigators from Escondido police executed a search warrant Wednesday at the home of the man arrested on suspicion of trying to kidnap female pedestrians.

Spicer Conant, 46, will be arraigned Thursday on nearly a dozen felony charges that include kidnapping charges.

Authorities entered the San Marcos home around 3 p.m. looking for physical or digital evidence for their case.

Spicer Van Allen Conant of San Marcos was taken into custody Tuesday morning during a traffic stop at West 13th Avenue and South Escondido Boulevard, minutes after an 18-year-old woman agreed to get into his red 1994 Mazda Miata convertible, according to police.

In the trunk of the suspect's car, police found an assault rifle and about 1,000 rounds of ammunition, Lt. Justin Murphy told reporters during a briefing.

Beginning early last May, Conant allegedly drove up alongside girls and women on various Escondido roadways, asked them for directions to nearby streets or freeways and then urged them to get into his car, Murphy said.

Following the first several suspected abduction attempts, which involved girls ages 15 and 16, police identified Conant as the suspected perpetrator via a cellphone photo taken by a witness, Murphy said.

Though they ultimately decided that no crimes had occurred during the incidents, detectives interviewed Conant and put out a public bulletin seeking other potential victims. None came forward, and the case was closed, the lieutenant said.

Last Wednesday, a man matching Conant's description and driving a red older-model Mazda Miata approached a 27-year-old woman and asked her for directions, according to Murphy.

After she complied with his request, the driver began insisting that she get into his vehicle to show him the way. Growing suspicious, the woman took a photo of him with her cellphone, at which point he drove off.

Due to the clear similarities with the earlier suspected abduction attempts, detectives put Conant under surveillance, Murphy said.

About 6:30 Tuesday morning, Conant left his home, drove into Escondido and approached five female pedestrians -- four of them minors -- over a period of about 90 minutes, the lieutenant alleged.

The first four declined his alleged exhortations to get into his car, but the other consented. Officers promptly pulled Conant over and took him into custody.