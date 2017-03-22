× Open Tower Day at old Point Loma Lighthouse postponed

SAN DIEGO — Open Tower Day at the old Point Loma Lighthouse scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed until April 19 due to rain.

The 126th anniversary of the closing of the lighthouse, however, will still be celebrated Wednesday at the Cabrillo National Monument.

The facility was in service for 36 years beginning in 1855, but at times its light, at 422 feet above sea level, became obscured by clouds and fog, according to the National Parks Service. It was shut down on March 23, 1891, in favor of a newer lighthouse closer to the water.

The old lighthouse’s interior has been refurbished to its 1800s appearance and is available for public viewing. The top of the tower is only open to the public three times a year.

Wednesday’s festivities will also include activities hosted by former Cabrillo artist in residence Anne Chaitin. Volunteers in period dress will bring the 19th century to life with stories, music, costumes and props, and the restored Command Bunker will also be open and staffed with living history volunteers as well.

Organizers released the following statement:

Open Tower Day was scheduled for this Wednesday, March 22nd. However, there is a 90% chance of rain, and it appears to be pretty heavy. For safety reasons, and to protect our historic lighthouse, we will be postponing Open Tower Day to Wednesday, April 19th.

However, visitors who come this Wednesday will still be able to participate in special activities. We will have an “Open Lighthouse Day”, where we will open up the lighthouse rooms to visitors. We will also have living historians, and a kid’s station craft table.