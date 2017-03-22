Local educators vow to protect immigrant students from Trump order

SAN DIEGO — A number of local public school district officials came together Wednesday to declare that they are sanctuary jurisdictions and they will do everything legally to protect their students and their families regardless of their immigration status.

San Diego Unified School District Board of Trustees President Richard Barrera along with other officials from Chula Vista, San Ysidro, Sweetwater Union High School District, San Diego Community College District and Southwestern Community College districts are vowing to protect their students and their families regardless of their legal status.

“If a federal agent comes to a school that agent has to get and make direct contact with our superintendent before anything can proceed,” said Barrera. “The anxiety is very real. And then so we also have to beyond just saying that we’re supportive. We need to take action.”

The districts announced Wednesday they are part of a nationwide legal challenge out of Santa Clara County blocking a January 25 executive order that threatens to retaliate against sanctuary jurisdictions by withholding federal funds.

“It’s primarily funding that supports our special education programs and our programs for students in poverty. It would deal a real blow to all students in our entire district. The federal government’s attempt to withhold those funds — we believe would be unconstitutional,” Barrera added.

The San Diego districts join the growing list of cities and school districts where officials have made pledges to defend students in the country illegally, even ordering staff not to cooperate with immigration enforcement officials.

Under federal law, public school districts are required to educate all students regardless of their immigration status or their parents’ immigration statuses.

“Given the rhetoric that we heard during the campaign, and given this type of executive order aimed at punishing a sanctuary jurisdictions, I think it’s understandable why our families are continuing to be afraid,” said Barrera.

The motion was filed February 3 by Santa Clara County and will be heard on April 5 by US District Court Judge William Orrick in San Francisco.