× Life

This movie is basically an Alien rip-off, but…I’d rather have a new movie that rips off a classic than yet another remake. But damn, would it have killed them to come up with something original?

This is the kind of cookie-cutter sci-fi film that you just can’t figure out how A-listers like Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds got attached. Unless they just figured the special effects and scares would make up for lack of originality. And why not have all the other astronauts just wear red shirts? Once the alien starts growing bigger, we figure they’re going to get picked off one by one, right? My wife leaned in and asked, “Isn’t this the type of movie they release in summer?”

Instead, she and I just kept asking each other about the dumb decisions all the characters kept making. That’s always a buzz kill in a movie, despite how cool it looked watching them glide, gravity free, through the tunnels of the ship.

The crew on the International Space Station is filled with a global crew of astronauts studying soil samples on Mars. The first act is a decent set-up and introduction.

Reynolds plays Roy, an astronaut that’s a slightly toned down version of his Deadpool character. Coincidentally, this movie was written by the duo that penned that hysterical superhero film, as well as Zombieland. It makes you wonder why this couldn’t be sprinkled with a few more jokes. Gyllenhaal is David, who is a bit on the quiet side, and seems to hate the humans on Earth. Ariyon Bakare is the scientist, who like the main character in Avatar, is in a wheelchair and kind of digs this gravity free stuff. He’s the one in charge with…uh…sticking his hands into the room where the alien organism is being studied. It’s a safe bet he won’t be high-fiving anybody in the near future.

Sometimes when you get the same tropes, they can work. An example was Prometheus. It had things we’ve seen before, and even silly scenes, but enough of it was kind of cool. An example would be when a woman won’t let a guy back on the ship. In this, when a character closes a door on another to quarantine them, you don’t have an ounce of worry.

Director Daniel Espinosa (Child 44, Safe House) did a rather lackluster job with this, but then, so did the screenwriters.

It’s also, easily, the worst use of the over-used song “Spirit in the Sky.”

For those that were disappointed that not enough happened in the last alien movie — Arrival — they’ll perhaps be pleased with this vehicle.

I just think that if we’re going to continue to look for intelligent life on other planets, we’d at least find some intelligent science fiction writers. Give us your next book, Andy Weir (The Martian).

This gets 2 stars out of 5.