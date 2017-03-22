Labrador retriever remains most popular dog in America

SAN DIEGO — The American Kennel Club announced its most popular dog breed and the winner should come as a surprise to no one.

The tried and true Labrador retriever took top honors for the 26th year in a row.

The AKC says it’s likely because labs are so versatile and make good companions for a wide variety of lifestyles.

Filling out the rest of the top five were the German shepherd, golden retriever, bulldog and beagle.

They all held onto the same spots as last year.

Rottweilers continued their steady climb that has lasted a decade, landing at number eight this year.