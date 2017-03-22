× Jamul Indian Village provides 2 fire trucks to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – Leaders of the Jamul Indian Tribal Council will deliver two new fire trucks to the San Diego County Fire Authority on Wednesday.

The new $1 million ladder truck and $500,000 pumper fire will improve emergency services for the Jamul area following the opening of the Hollywood Casino Jamul-San Diego.

The $400 million casino opened in October and features 1,700 slot machines, 43 table games and seven restaurants.

A 25-year gaming compact between the state and the tribe was signed in August by Gov. Jerry Brown, setting the operating terms for the three-story facility, which employs more than 1,000 people.

Wednesday’s delivery is part of a multi-million dollar agreement reached between the tribe and San Diego County to improve fire safety.