× Driver injured in school bus roll-over crash

SAN DIEGO — One person was injured when a school bus overturned on a freeway transition in La Mesa Wednesday.

No students were aboard the bus when it rolled on the connector from eastbound Interstate 8 to state Route 125 around 9:15 a.m.

The driver had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A tow truck was requested to haul the disabled bus out of the lanes, according to the CHP.

Check back for more information on this developing story.