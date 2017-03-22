Driver injured in school bus roll-over crash
SAN DIEGO — One person was injured when a school bus overturned on a freeway transition in La Mesa Wednesday.
No students were aboard the bus when it rolled on the connector from eastbound Interstate 8 to state Route 125 around 9:15 a.m.
The driver had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A tow truck was requested to haul the disabled bus out of the lanes, according to the CHP.
