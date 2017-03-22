Babies named Romeo and Juliet born 18 hours apart at same hospital

BLUFFTON, S.C. – We’re convinced these two babies are meant to be! Last weekend, a little boy named Romeo and a little girl named Juliet were born at the same hospital, just hours apart.

First came Romeo. His parents Morgan and Edwin Hernandez welcomed him into world at 2:06 p.m. Sunday at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Bluffton, South Carolina., WGN-TV reported.

Eighteen hours and 8 minutes later, in the very next room, Juliet was born to parents Christiana and Allan Shifflett.

Both sets of parents had chosen these names in advance, and the couples had not met before Monday. The star-crossed babies have gone viral, thanks to these adorable photos by Cassie Clayshulte Photography!