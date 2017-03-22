× Armed robbery thwarted when employee refuses to hand over cash

SAN DIEGO — Two men attempted to rob a Sabre Springs gas station but nothing was taken, authorities said Wednesday.

The robbery attempt was reported at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday at an ARCO gas station at 12610 Sabre Springs Parkway, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The two men walked into the ARCO and approached an employee. One of the men tapped on a gun that was in his waistband and demanded money, Heims said.

When the employee refused to give them any money, the suspects walked out and there was no loss, Heims said.

Both suspects were described as Hispanic, in their 20s, 5 feet 6 inches tall, thin and with a goatee, Heims said. One of the men was wearing a black hoodie and jeans and the other man was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.