Alaska Air: Virgin America to drop name in 2019

SAN DIEGO – Virgin America will drop its name as part of being absorbed by Alaska Airlines, the company announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes three months after Alaska Airlines acquired the California-based carrier created by billionaire Richard Branson.

Alaska Airlines and Virgin America shared their vision for the future of the combined carrier, as the company solidifies its status as the West Coast’s premiere airline, according to Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Ann Zaninovich.

Virgin will take on Alaska’s name and logo in 2019.

The brand elements that travelers enjoy about Virgin will not go away, including enhanced in-flight entertainment, mood lighting and music, Zaninovich said. They intend to keep the “warm and welcoming West Coast-inspired vibe.”