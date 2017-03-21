San Diego prepares for storm flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – City of San Diego street crews have been hitting the pavement, setting up 17 pumps all over town, including two in Ocean Beach in preparation for the next storm.

When running, they can pump up to 15,000 gallons a minute, especially in other flood-prone areas like Mission Beach and Sorrento Valley.

"It’s not a stretch to say that we are well-practiced this year. We have everything pretty much set up," said city employee Anthony Santacroce.

A staff of more than 100 workers has been out every day this week, cleaning 30 river channels and repairing dozens of pipes, especially around the college area and Mission Valley.

"The streets on sidewalks where it’s known to flood, saying no parking to save your car, inspected inlets and drains that needed inspection, swept places that we know accumulate debris," Santacroce said.

When the next storm hits, more than 50 people will work around the clock tending to the flood-prone areas.

"We have about six roving crews that are part of our storm patrol," Santacroce said.