Old Point Loma Lighthouse tower open Wednesday for tours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The tower at the Old Point Loma Lighthouse is only open three days a year, and Wednesday is one of them.

The light in the tower has been out of service for 126 years, but the views from the top are incredible.

Weather-permitting, the third floor of the lighthouse -- the platform -- will be open. If there is rain or lightning, the tower will be closed and will reopen April 19.

At the celebration, volunteers will be dressed in 19th-century clothes, bringing to life what it was like to live in the lighthouse in the 1800s.

For more information, click here.