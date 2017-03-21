Pastor’s daughter arrested for allegedly molesting 10-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. - The daughter of an Oklahoma pastor was accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy last year.

Authorities told KXII, 30-year-old Stormy Ledbetter allegedly molested the boy in her parents' home, where she lives. Ledbetter's father is the current pastor at Pauls Valley Church of the Nazarene.

Police in Pauls Valley said they received a report of the alleged abuse in October.

"We began our investigation, it's been long and slow. Of course, we had to have the child forensically interviewed in Norman at the Marietta House," Pauls Valley Assistant Police Chief Derrick Jolley said. "After disclosures were made there, we've continued to investigate."

The recent arrest stunned the community.

"I was shocked and surprised because I go to that church, and they're good people as far as I know," a parishioner told KXII.

If convicted, Ledbetter could face up to 40 years in prison. She's currently being held in the Garvin County Jail on $150,000 bond.