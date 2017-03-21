Man sentenced for shooting woman with infant inside car

SAN DIEGO — A man who shot the mother of his baby as they rode in a car with the infant in North Park was sentenced Monday to four years and four months in state prison.

James Ivory Canady, 19, pleaded guilty in January to child abuse and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner causing great bodily injury.

The victim told police that she was driving along El Cajon Boulevard with Canady sitting next to her when he shot her in the chest on Dec. 17. The woman pulled onto Iowa Street and called the police.

Officers said Canady ran and tried to hide his gun, but was caught and the firearm was recovered.

The child was not hurt, and the mother’s injuries were not life-threatening.