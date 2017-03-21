WATCH LIVE: Senators grill Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch during confirmation hearing

Man fires assault rifle at roommate sparking SWAT standoff

Posted 8:03 AM, March 21, 2017, by , Updated at 08:12AM, March 21, 2017

LA MESA, Calif. -- A SWAT standoff at a La Mesa home ended early Tuesday with a man's arrest.

The incident on Blackton Drive near Massachusetts Avenue began Monday night with a report of a disturbance, according to La Mesa police.

A man reportedly fired an assault rifle at his roommate at least four times during a dispute around  10:40 p.m. The roommate escaped uninjured through an open window, police said.

The shooting led to a four-hour standoff with SWAT members.

The shooting suspect came out of the home and was taken into custody around 3:30 a.m. The 29-year-old was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.