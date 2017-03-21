× FYF fest reveals 2017 lineup: Nine Inch Nails, Missy Elliott, Iggy Pop, Frank Ocean

LOS ANGELES – FYF fest, an ever-growing favorite SoCal music festival, unveiled their 2017 line-up and is expanding from two to three days.

Missy Elliott, Frank Ocean, Nine Inch Nails and Bjork top the list of an impressive line-up. Other performers listed are A Tribe Called Quest, Eyrkah Badu, Iggy Pop, Solange and about 30 more.

The three-day festival runs Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23 and is at Exposition Park in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, March 24 at noon. The three-day general pass will cost $299, while VIP goes for $549. A single day ticket is $125.