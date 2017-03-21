Demonstrators protest Trump Care with ‘die-in’

VISTA, Calif. – Hundreds of demonstrators held a “die-in” outside the Vista office of Rep. Darrell Issa Tuesday morning to protest Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The demonstration was organized by local Democratic Party groups, including Moveon.org.

The demonstrators held hand-made signs and tombstones with messages like “RIP Affordable Health Care,” “RIP GOP ‘CARE’ 24 Million Uninsured” and “RIP Planned Parenthood Funding.”

Organizers estimated that more than 300 people took part in the protest.

