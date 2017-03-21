× Cops need help identifying robber armed with hatchet, BB gun

SAN DIEGO – Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a man who threatened an electronics store employee with a hatchet and shot a BB gun at Wal-Mart workers during three separate robberies at East County stores.

The robberies date back to Feb. 28, when the suspect pulled a hatchet on a loss prevention officer who caught him stealing a camera from the Best Buy in La Mesa, according to the sheriff’s department and Crime Stoppers.

When the suspect was confronted by an employee, he pulled out the hatchet and reportedly said, “Want to get hit with a hatchet?”

The suspect then fled in a brown, four-door Buick.

On March 12, the man then stole multiple items, including at least two BB gun rifles, from a Walmart in El Cajon, authorities said. He pulled what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at a manager and said, “Do you want to do this the hard way or the easy way?”

Authorities said the suspect walked around the manager towards the exit and fired the gun several times at the employee. It’s believed the firearm was actually a BB gun.

The suspect then fled in a silver vehicle.

Then, about 12 hours later, the man fired a BB gun at a Wal-Mart assistant manager in Santee. The rounds missed the manager but hit a different employee in the shoulder. The employee, however, was not injured.

The man fled in a brown sedan but left behind a wallet, which belonged to an identity theft victim, inside a shopping cart. The victim’s credit cards were later used at three businesses in San Diego.

If you recognize the suspect call the Santee Sheriff’s Station at 619-956-4000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent to www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.