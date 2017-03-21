Coca-Cola to lay off 102 San Diego employees

SAN DIEGO — Coca-Cola Refreshments will lay off 102 employees in the San Diego area, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The company will also close its warehouse in the Webster neighborhood of San Diego and move its operations north to its Oceanside facility.

The company released the following statement:

“Coca-Cola Refreshments is committed to investing in our growing business in the San Diego region. We remain focused on providing the highest-quality products and best customer service in San Diego and all of California.

To better serve our expanding customer base and evolving consumer needs, and bring greater efficiency to our business, we are consolidating our San Diego warehouse operations into our newly expanded and upgraded Oceanside facility. This will result in closure of our warehouse operations in San Diego. We have informed our associates of the changes and are fully committed to treating every associate with respect and dignity throughout this process.”