2 injured after being hit by SUV

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who hit and injured two people in El Cajon early Monday.

The collision happened around midnight at the intersection of Valley Village Drive and Victor Street.

Witnesses told police four women in their late teens or early 20s were inside the silver Lexus SUV.

One victim had a minor abrasion and another was taken to the hospital with an ankle injury. The victims claim they were intentionally hit by the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-579-3311.