Residential fire leaves 2 adults and 3 cats displaced

SAN DIEGO – Two adults and three cats escaped injury from their Birdland area home Sunday morning, after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their single-story house, according to fire officials.

The call came in at about 10:15 a.m. as a stove fire, but San Diego Fire- Rescue firefighters reported heavy smoke when they arrived at the home in the 2000 block of Redbird Drive, according to spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

It took about 15 minutes to knock down the fire that was limited to the kitchen area. The Red Cross was called in to help the residents find temporary shelter, Munoz said.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire was under investigation and a damage estimate was not released.