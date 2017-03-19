Immigrant advocates rally against second travel ban, taxpayer-funded border wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- The massive protests that have swept the nation in response to President Trump's executive orders have encouraged local groups to protest.

Dozens of people gathered in Encinitas at Moonlight Beach Sunday to support immigrants and protest what they call anti-immigrant orders by the Trump administration.

Sunday's rally was organized by several local groups including Indivisible, MoveOn.Org and CAIR.

North County Islamic Foundation board member Mustafa Nizam helped organize the demonstration. He said as a Muslim man he is united with his Muslim brothers and sisters and other immigrant groups who have been discriminated against since the Trump administration took office.

“The thing is we’re all one person. We’re all one race. We’re all human. There are things that we can come together on. Let’s not focus on the things that divide us,” said Nizam.

Those who gathered said the district’s local lawmakers have done little in response to the travel ban and the GOP’s support for a taxpayer-funded border wall.

Former Iraqi refugee Basma Alkhateeb fled Iraq with her daughters in 2014. She says the new travel ban on refugees is unnecessary because the vetting process is already extremely secure.

“We left friends, we left family, we left history, but we have it here. There’s a future. There are options and its security is amazing,” said Alkhateeb.

Alkhateeb and others at today’s events will continue to fight what they call immigrant targeted executive orders, and hope their voices and this rally will send a message loud and clear to the White House.

“We believe in the principles of the United States. We believe in democracy. We believe in the law. We were not going to stand for a policy that is based on racism or biases that are not common to our United States,” said protester Stephanie Bell.