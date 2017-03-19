Gulls comeback to beat San Antonio in shootout

SAN DIEGO – Max Gortz scored the lone goal in the shootout after opening the scoring as the San Diego Gulls overcame a two-goal third-period deficit for a 4-3 victory over the San Antonio Rampage Saturday evening in San Antonio.

Neither team scored during the first three rounds of the shootout, sending it into the sudden death-phase.

Rookie goaltender Kevin Boyle stopped Troy Bourke’s fourth-round shot, with Gortz then putting a wrist shot past Spencer Martin to give the Gulls their ninth victory in their last 11 games, 13th in their last 16 games, 19th in their last 23 and 26th in their last 31.

Both teams took three shots during the scoreless five-minute overtime, with Martin stopping a shot by Kevin Roy on a breakaway.

The Gulls killed off Nic Kerdiles’ tripping penalty one minute, 30 seconds into overtime. Each team customarily has three skaters during overtime in the American Hockey League, but when a team is penalized, the other team gets an additional skater.

The Gulls tied the score with 2:21 left in regulation when Spencer Abbott put in a rebound of a slap shot by Roy for his first goal in his eight games with the team since being acquired by their NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks, in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks March 1 and loaned to the Gulls.

The Gulls (37-15-3-2) cut the deficit to 3-2 on Corey Tropp’s power-play goal with 10:32 left. The goal was Tropp’s eighth in his last nine games and 21st of the season, a single-season high for the Gulls in their two seasons in the AHL. Antoine Laganiere has 20 goals this season and Chris Mueller scored 20 last season.

San Antonio (24-32-5-2) took a 2-1 lead on second-period goals by Reid Petryk and Shawn Ouellette-St. Amant. The Thunder increased their lead to 3-1 on Petryk’s power-play goal with 12:02 left in the third period.

Gortz opened the scoring 15:53 into the first period with a power-play goal before a crowd at AT&T Center announced at 9,846.

Boyle made 29 saves improving to 10-2-1-1 in his last 14 games. Martin made 33 saves for the Rampage, the Colorado Avalanche’s AHL affiliate.

The Gulls scored on two of five power-play opportunities and killed three of San Antonio’s four.

The Gulls will next play Wednesday at Valley View Casino Center against the San Jose Barracuda, the San Jose Sharks AHL affiliate.