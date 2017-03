× Disney just added Dole Whip cotton candy

LOS ANGELES – This might easily be the best news all weekend – at least to foodies.

Disneyland is now serving up “Dole Whip” flavored cotton candy. Dole whip is that delicious pineapple soft serve that — for generations — was only available inside Disney’s “Enchanted Tiki-Tiki-Tiki” room or on the Dole plantation in Hawaii.

Now, it’s available in cotton candy form at Disney’s California Adventure Park in Anaheim and people are apparently loving it!