Cooking star Auntie Fee, known for her fried food, dies of heart attack

LOS ANGELES – Auntie Fee, known for her foul-mouthed Youtube videos about fried food, died, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Felicia O’Dell’s son Tavis Hunter posted a message to Facebook that she died early Friday at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center of a heart attack.

“God made the decision to take my mother home… she can finally be happy,” Hunter posted.

She became an internet sensation in 2014 after her son posted a video of her cooking dough-covered “sweet treats for the kids,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Thousands of people who followed Auntie Fee on Facebook posted their condolences.